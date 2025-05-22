Defence stock rally spells relief for dedicated mutual fund schemes

The India–Pakistan tensions and the subsequent rally in defence stocks have brought relief for defence mutual fund (MF) scheme investors, many of whom had entered the theme after a substantial run-up.

Defence funds, most of which were launched last year and attracted strong inflows, were caught on the wrong side of the market as the correction in defence stocks during the second half of financial year 2024–25 (FY25) pushed their net asset values (NAVs) below the launch level of ₹10.

The defence sector, one of the smallest in terms of investment universe, saw its first dedicated MF offering with the launch of HDFC Defence Fund in June 2023. It remains the only actively managed fund in the space.

A year after its debut, three fund houses introduced five offerings in the defence category. Motilal Oswal, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Groww launched passive funds tracking the Nifty India Defence Index between July and October 2024. ALSO READ: Mutual fund investors holding onto their SIPs for longer, shows data However, these schemes entered the market after the theme had already rallied significantly. The Nifty India Defence Index peaked in July 2024, having more than doubled in the preceding nine months. The sharp rise spurred strong inflows into both existing and new schemes. Motilal Oswal’s Nifty India Defence Index Fund collected ₹1,676 crore during its new fund offering (NFO) period — the highest ever for an equity index fund at the time.

As defence stocks corrected post-July, the schemes faced significant losses. The Nifty India Defence Index declined over 38 per cent from its peak to 18 February 2025. Since then, the index has rebounded 62 per cent, touching a new high of 9,146 as of 21 May. The correction had dragged NAVs of recently launched schemes over 30 per cent below the launch price. The recent rally has erased those losses, bringing NAVs back above the ₹10 mark. Experts say that while the long-term outlook for the sector remains favourable, investors should be cautious when entering theme-based funds.