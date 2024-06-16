For better valuations, new paper supply must accelerate: Rajeev Thakkar

Barring a temporary blip where stocks fell on verdict day, we are back to all-time highs. There doesn’t appear to be any derating due to the coalition.

The banking sector faces only one concern: the weakness in deposit growth. Otherwise, it is in good shape and available at attractive valuations, according to Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer and director of PPFAS Mutual Fund (MF). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Thakkar notes that banks will thrive if the economy performs well. Edited excerpts:

Your flexicap scheme is nearly 15 per cent in cash. Now that the election uncertainty is over, are you looking to deploy the sum?



We did not hold cash in anticipation of the election outcome. Opportunities are currently limited due to elevated valuations. For multiples to improve, fundraising is necessary.



Currently, the equity market is flush with fresh flows from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, MFs, the National Pension System, and insurance companies, yet the supply of new opportunities remains constrained.



We anticipate better prospects once the private sector’s capital expenditure cycle gains momentum and fundraising through equity sales picks up pace. A revival in the government divestment programme could augment the supply of investable assets.