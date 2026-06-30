International gains revive appetite for global mutual fund schemes

After years of sustained outflows, international mutual fund (MF) schemes have retu­rned to investor favour, driven by their sharp outperformance against domestic markets.

Overseas offerings by domestic fund houses attracted net inflows of ₹7,600 crore over the past year until May, marking a sharp reversal from net outflows of ₹1,676 crore in the preceding 12-month period.

“This is largely a case of investors chasing recent returns. International funds have seen a surge in demand as several overseas markets delivered strong gains while the domestic market remained relatively subdued. The limited availability of AI-linked investment opportunities in India may have also prompted investors to turn to global offerings,” said B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis AMC.

The funds have attracted strong inflows despite the majority of international schemes remaining closed to fresh subscriptions due to the unavailability of overseas investment limits. Currently, only around 10 of the 52 schemes are open for subscriptions. Even these schemes, however, accept inflows only through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. Some schemes have also imposed caps on maximum monthly SIP investments.

The strong inflows have coincided with a wide divergence in the performance of international and domestic funds. International funds have delivered average one-year returns of around 40 per cent, with Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund generating returns of as much as 185 per cent. In comparison, the BSE 500 has remained largely flat over the same period.

According to advisers and distributors, the sharp divergence in returns has strengthened the case for geographical diversification, and they continue to recommend allocating a portion of portfolios to international funds.

“International funds continue to form a part of the core holding for portfolios, so that the asset allocation components are not restricted to a single geography,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. “However, the international allocation decision should be based on valuations and not on the basis of recent past returns.”