SIP-linked equity MF assets top 40% of AUM despite softer monthly inflows

"The monthly SIP inflows have remained above Rs 30,000 crore for the past three months. The Rs 30,954 crore inflows recorded in May 2026 reflect around 16 per cent year-on-year growth. Importantly, a similar growth trend is visible in other metrics like the industry's average AUM and folio counts, indicating broad-based and deepening retail participation. In addition, the industry has seen a net addition of about 77 million SIPs since May 2025, further strengthening the retail base," said Saugata Chatterjee, president and deputy CEO, Nippon India MF.

However, SIP inflows and net new account openings have seen a slowdown in recent months. Monthly SIP inflows have declined for two consecutive months, falling from a record Rs 32,087 crore in March to Rs 30,954 crore in May. At the same time, SIP account closures outpaced new registrations in March and April. Despite the slowdown in recent months, the inflows and the total number of active accounts in May 2026 were up over 15 per cent compared with May 2025.