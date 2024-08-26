MF industry shifts to factor-based investing; bridging active, passive gap

The domestic mutual fund (MF) industry is witnessing a shift towards factor-based investing, bridging the gap between active and passive approaches.

At least three fund houses now manage active funds using factor-based models, while others are exploring this space through quant funds and active momentum funds.

Factor-based investing employs investment models based on factors such as momentum, company size, value, and market volatility to construct portfolios. These schemes can be both active and passive, with active offerings using multiple factors and adapting to market cycles. The factor funds on the active side are also referred to as smart-beta funds. This investment approach is also known as rule-based and "quantamental" (a portmanteau of quant and fundamental) investing.



The other difference between active and passive funds is that in active funds, the final call on stock selection and their weightages generally lies with the fund manager. Factor-based passive funds, on the other hand, follow a set formula such as "low volatility", "dividend yield", or "momentum".

At present, Edelweiss MF manages the equity portion of four of its active funds through this strategy. These funds include its balanced advantage fund, aggressive hybrid fund, large-cap fund, and the recently launched business cycle fund. The fund house manages around Rs 16,800 crore in these schemes.

NJ Mutual Fund has been managing all its equity and hybrid funds through factor-based strategies since its inception in 2021. Shriram MF joined NJ as a fully factor-based investing fund house last year, revamping its equity investing approach in September 2023.



Fund houses that have opted for the factor-based approach for their active funds say the decision was driven by the comparative advantages that these strategies hold over the traditional investment approach, which largely involves stock picking based on fundamental parameters.

"Factor investing addresses various investing challenges, and we apply this approach in funds where we believe factor investing can be more suitable compared to fundamental investing. For instance, we recently launched a business cycle fund using factor investing to solve the sector rotation issue. Here, the momentum factor enables faster sector rotation compared to the traditional top-down investing approach," said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF.



"The ‘quantamental’ approach makes you process-oriented, leading to better speed and efficiency. As opposed to investing based on subjective calls, the data-driven approach helps build a more sustainable model in the long run," said Deepak Ramaraju, senior fund manager, Shriram Mutual Fund.

The fund house has seen some success in the first year, with several of its offerings improving their rankings in the returns chart.

According to MF executives, the approach is also more cost-efficient and gives an edge on the cost front.

"Such strategies are highly cost-effective for the AMC, as they allow it to manage more assets with fewer resources," said Gupta, adding that a five-person team at the fund house manages around Rs 35,000 crore.