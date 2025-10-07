Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund growth holds ground in Q3 as inflows defy market weakness

Mutual fund growth holds ground in Q3 as inflows defy market weakness

Average AUM grows 7% for the second consecutive quarter to cross ₹77 trillion

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds
premium
Representative Picture
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic mutual fund (MF) industry continued to expand its asset base during the July–September quarter of 2025–26 (Q2), driven by a resurgence in equity fund flows and a higher pace of investments in debt and hybrid schemes.
 
Industry-managed assets stood at ₹77.1 trillion in Q2, up nearly 7 per cent from ₹72.1 trillion in the previous quarter (April–June/Q1).
 
The pace of growth in quarterly average assets under management (AUM) in Q2 remained on a par with the previous quarter, despite a relatively subdued equity market. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index ended the quarter down 3.6 per cent, compared to an 8.5 per cent rise in Q1.
 
AUM growth depends on two variables: the quantum of fresh flows and the impact of market movements on the valuation of underlying securities.
 
The lack of mark-to-market gains was offset, to some extent, by a pickup in equity fund inflows. Active equity schemes garnered net inflows of ₹76,133 crore in the first two months of Q2, compared with ₹66,869 crore in net investments during the entire Q1.
 
Equity MF schemes have attracted strong inflows even as their near-term performance has weakened. Experts attribute the robust inflows to systematic investment plans (SIPs).
 
“Volatility has helped SIPs deliver better returns than lump-sum investments, thanks to the effects of rupee cost averaging. SIP investors in largecap funds posted average gains of over 4 per cent in the one-year period ending September 2025, even as the Nifty 50 fell 4.65 per cent. Incidentally, SIPs account for 60 per cent of gross equity flows into MFs. Investor sentiment has not been affected by one-year underperformance, as the three-year performance still shows strong double-digit returns,” said market expert Sunil Subramaniam.
 
Continued inflows into debt and hybrid funds also contributed to overall AUM growth. In the first two months of Q2, debt funds attracted nearly ₹1 trillion in inflows. During the same period, hybrid schemes raked in over ₹36,000 crore, while passive funds received around ₹20,000 crore.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential MF becomes second to cross ₹10 trillion AUM mark

Premium

We have highest equity concentration among top players: Canara Robeco MF

Rs 4 trillion and rising: MFs on course for record equity purchase in 2025

Passive mutual funds gain traction; AUM rises to ₹12.2 trn in 2025

Premium

Multi-asset allocation funds outshine equity schemes over 3-year period

Topics :Mutual Fundstock market tradingAUM

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story