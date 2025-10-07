ICICI Prudential MF becomes second to cross ₹10 trillion AUM mark

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) has become the second asset management company to cross Rs 10 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across its mutual fund schemes.

The country’s second-largest fund house achieved this milestone during the September quarter, when its AUM grew the fastest among the top five, rising 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The fund house, a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential PLC, has been one of the largest asset managers in the Indian mutual fund space for decades. Its average quarterly AUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8 per cent over the past five years. The growth rate is at par with that of the industry.