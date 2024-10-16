MF license aspirant list swells amid bullish industry growth projections

India's thriving mutual fund industry is drawing interest from several firms, with multiple applications submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for asset management company (AMC) licences.

Firms including Pantomath Capital Advisors, Choice International, and AlphaGrep Securities are among the recent applicants. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries-backed Jio-BlackRock AMC and Capitalmind AMC recently received Sebi approval to start operations. They will soon join new entrants such as NJ Mutual Fund, Zerodha Mutual Fund, and Helios Mutual Fund in vying for a share of India’s Rs 66-trillion mutual fund industry, which is projected to grow at an 18 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY24-30, with increasing retail participation acting as a key tailwind for growth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Notably, most new entrants already have capital market expertise in areas such as stock broking, investment banking, or mutual fund distribution.

The new applications are seen as a measure to diversify business and expand capital market presence.

“Mutual funds are the only space where we are currently not present. So, it is a natural extension, and we want to focus on active management. Our expertise is in the mid-market segment, while alternative investment funds (AIFs) require a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore. Our team is ready, and we have onboarded stalwarts to lead it,” said one applicant seeking anonymity as the firm is currently undergoing the regulatory process.



While there are 46 players already in the industry, experts believe there is room for more as mutual funds, as an investment vehicle, are still underpenetrated compared to global standards.

“Mutual funds have now become an acceptable avenue for household savings and investments. In the next five years, the number of players may even reach 100, given the scope for growth and penetration in the country. However, existing players will have to prove their competitiveness,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

In a recent note, Nomura underscored the strong growth potential for the Indian AMC industry, led by continued momentum in systematic investment plan (SIP) flows and an increasing share of mutual funds as a percentage of gross household savings.



India’s mutual fund assets under management (AUM)-to-GDP ratio is significantly lower at 18 per cent as of FY24, well below the global average of 65 per cent (as of FY23) and also lower than several emerging market countries, according to an analysis by Nomura.

SIP inflows reached an all-time high of Rs 24,500 crore in September, with the unique investor count surpassing 50 million.

“We expect India’s mutual fund industry AUM to register an 18 per cent CAGR over FY24-30, led by the equity (20 per cent CAGR) and passive (24 per cent CAGR) segments. We expect core-operating profitability for the sector to remain healthy despite gradual moderation, as a decrease in revenue yields due to rising AUM and faster growth in the passive segment should be largely offset by operating leverage,” Nomura noted while initiating coverage on the three listed mutual fund players.