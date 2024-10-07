Kotak MF launches MNC fund for investors to access top multinational firms

Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of MNC fund — an equity scheme which will invest a minimum of 80 per cent of the corpus in shares of multinational companies (MNCs). The companies include subsidiaries and joint ventures of foreign firms, Indian MNCs, and transnational companies.

The fund will invest only in companies listed in India for now but has the mandate to invest in overseas stocks.

In a release, the fund house said MNCs are a comparatively safer bet during difficult phases in the market owing to their “sound financial health and efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ equity”.