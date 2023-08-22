Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

MFs sold a net of Rs 5,600 crore worth of industrial sector stocks in the April-July period

Abhishek Kumar
Premium
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
The information and technology (IT) sector, having experienced a challenging period lately, emerged as one of the top draws for equity mutual funds (MFs) in July. MF schemes together invested a net amount of Rs 1,800 crore in IT stocks last month, following a withdrawal of around Rs 700 crore from the sector in June. This trend is highlighted in an analysis of a report released by ICICI Securities.

In the first four months of the current financial year, MFs deployed Rs 4,900 crore in IT firms, with financial services and IT stocks emerging as favoured investments. Conversely, fund managers reduced their exposure to stocks in the private banking and industrial sectors between April and July 2023.

Some market observers attribute the substantial investment in financials and the drawdown from private banks partially to fund managers shifting their investments from HDFC Bank to HDFC ahead of the merger, aiming to capitalise on the arbitrage gains.

Materials and healthcare were among the other sectors that attracted larger bets from MFs.

The allocation to these market segments came at the expense of industrials, auto, and public sector banks. During the April-July period, MFs sold a net amount of Rs 5,600 crore worth of industrial sector stocks and pulled out Rs 4,400 crore from the automobile sector, as the report indicates.

In July, MFs increased equity purchases after maintaining a cautious stance for over two months. Their net equity investments reached a four-month peak of Rs 7,700 crore in July, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth after a net withdrawal of Rs 5,100 crore in April 2023.

Within the IT universe, midcap IT stocks appear to have received a larger share of the inflows compared to largecap stocks. The data reveals that midcap MF schemes were net buyers in the sector, while largecap schemes continued to reduce their allocation. However, data related to other schemes is not available.

Theme play: The large churn in financial services and private banks is partially due to the HDFC Bank-HDFC merger



Topics :NBFCIT sectorMutual Funds

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

