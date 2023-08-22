NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

The information and technology (IT) sector, having experienced a challenging period lately, emerged as one of the top draws for equity mutual funds (MFs) in July. MF schemes together invested a net amount of Rs 1,800 crore in IT stocks last month, following a withdrawal of around Rs 700 crore from the sector in June. This trend is highlighted in an analysis of a report released by ICICI Securities.

In the first four months of the current financial year, MFs deployed Rs 4,900 crore in IT firms, with financial services and IT stocks emerging as favoured investments. Conversely, fund managers reduced their exposure to stocks in the private banking and industrial sectors between April and July 2023.