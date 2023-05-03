New mutual fund schemes with performance-based fee on the anvil

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to allow mutual funds (MFs) to charge a fee based on their performance, said Ananta Barua, whole-time member of the markets regulator. He said the proposal is being reviewed by a working group formed to look into cost structures.

“One working group has been set up which is going to review... One of the suggestions is that if any scheme or fund is performing well above the benchmark, it (fee) can be linked to its performance. When the committee finds merit, we can take it through a consultation paper,” said Barua at the CII Mutual Fund Summit.

The proposal for performance-linked schemes is part of a slew of ongoing consultations on rationalising costs and expenses for mutual fund investors.

Though he didn't disclose the contours of the proposed new fee structure, industry players said Sebi may create an optional new category j