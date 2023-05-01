Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

YTM is the annualised return a scheme will make if the underlying paper is held till maturity. Hence, they mostly move in line with the change in yields of the underlying bonds.

According to fund managers, YTMs of most short-to-medium horizon schemes had started to come off their highs in March itself and went on to decline further in April. Meanwhile, the YTMs of longer horizon schemes had peaked last year and have moved to a narrow range since.