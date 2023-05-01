Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Yield to maturity may remain range-bound

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
The yield to maturity (YTM) of short-to-medium duration debt mutual funds (MFs) have started to taper off, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move to pause interest rate hikes. YTM — an indicator of future returns — was trending upwards, across categories, since the central bank kicked off its interest rate hike cycle in May 2022 to curb inflation.
According to fund managers, YTMs of most short-to-medium horizon schemes had started to come off their highs in March itself and went on to decline further in April. Meanwhile, the YTMs of longer horizon schemes had peaked last year and have moved to a narrow range since.
YTM is the annualised return a scheme will make if the underlying paper is held till maturity. Hence, they mostly move in line with the change in yields of the underlying bonds.

Topics :Debt FundsMutual Funds

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

