Retail investors hit brakes on direct investing as net flows slump 90%

With the equity market turning tumultuous, retail investors have sharply reduced their direct equity investments, even as they continue shifting from traditional savings instruments to equities through mutual funds.

So far in 2025, net inflows from retail investors have totalled Rs 13,273 crore, a fall of almost 90 per cent from Rs 1.1 trillion during January–September 2024.

The pullback of retail investors from direct investments contrasts with the sharp inflows from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), mainly mutual funds (MFs).

Besides MFs, the other types of DIIs are insurance companies and pension funds—vehicles that mobilise funds from retail investors through systematic investment plans, insurance premiums, and retirement savings schemes.

Experts say as direct investing has become challenging, retail investors are increasingly turning to formal investment routes to deploy their surpluses. “The preference to invest through DIIs is mainly due to the experiences that every retail investor accumulates over time. At some point, most realise that direct investing brings excitement. However, very few can outperform the benchmark or a mutual fund’s return. When they understand this, a greater portion of their capital probably flows into mutual funds, leaving only a small portion for direct investment,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Over the past year, the benchmark Nifty has generated close to zero returns. Market observers say several retail investors have incurred bigger losses by betting on thematic stock ideas that were in vogue when markets were rising during the first nine months of last year.

“During a bull run in small- and mid-cap stocks, usually only one or two thematic ideas become investor favourites. However, the last run saw multiple thematic ideas in which retail investors bet big, and these stocks crashed significantly after last September. Although the recovery began in February, many of these stocks have yet to recover fully,” said G. Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics. Retail investors were net sellers in five out of nine months, including net selling of Rs 14,325 crore in March—their largest monthly outflow since 2016. The March selling came as the market rout in the preceding months prompted them to engage in tax-loss harvesting, a strategy where investors sell loss-making stocks to offset taxable gains from profitable ones.

Selling continued until June, albeit with reduced intensity, resulting in net sales totalling Rs 10,555 crore between April and June. Retail investors were net buyers in July and August but turned net sellers again so far this month. Some believe net retail flows since September 2024 reveal that retail investors are becoming more savvy, abandoning their traditional buy-and-hold approach in favour of making informed short-term bets. “They are booking profits when the markets rise, and they tend to be buyers when the markets decline. This is quite contrary to the generally expected behaviour of retail investors, who typically panic and flee when markets correct sharply,” said Amabreesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.