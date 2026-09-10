Equity mutual funds attract ₹29,329 crore in August, highest in 4 months

Equity mutual fund schemes attracted ₹29,329 crore in August, marking the highest net inflow in four months, driven by strong investors interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds.

This was nearly 19 per cent higher than ₹24,697 crore inflow registered in July, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Thursday.

The overall mutual fund industry saw a decline in net inflow to ₹41,353 crore in August compared to a staggering ₹2.36 trillion in July. This was primarily driven by debt-oriented schemes, which experienced an outflow of ₹8,127 crore as compared to an inflow of ₹1.88 trillion in July.