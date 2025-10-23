Sebi mulls uniform process for opening MF folios, first investments

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a standardised process for opening mutual fund (MF) folios and executing the first investment. The move is aimed at addressing persistent Know Your Client (KYC) compliance and transaction hurdles faced by both investors and asset management companies (AMCs).

Under the new proposal, first-time investments in newly created MF folios can only be made after KYC verification is completed by the KYC Registration Agency (KRA), ensuring investor records are fully compliant before transactions begin.

AMCs will be required to update internal systems and workflows to align with the proposed process, and investors will receive notifications at every stage of the KYC process via email and mobile alerts.