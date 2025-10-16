Cash holdings of mutual funds dip in Sep amid decline in fresh inflows

Cash holdings of equity mutual fund (MF) schemes moderated in September amid a slowdown in fresh inflows. According to a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research report, equity MF schemes held cash worth ₹1.76 trillion at the end of September 2025 — about ₹400 crore lower than the previous month.

Cash in equity schemes as a percentage of total assets declined from 5.23 per cent in August to 5.13 per cent in September.

Net inflows into equity MF schemes fell for the second consecutive month, slipping 9 per cent to ₹30,422 crore.

The cash held by equity schemes typically depends on net inflows and fund managers’ market outlook. However, most schemes avoid holding more than 5 per cent cash.

Kotak MF leads deployment; PPFAS retains highest cash “Kotak MF led the deployment, reducing its cash holdings by ₹1,300 crore to ₹5,800 crore (2.6 per cent), followed by Nippon India MF and Quant MF, which pared down cash by ₹800 crore and ₹700 crore, respectively. This trend reflects a continued tilt toward equity allocation among select funds,” the report said. The cash holding increased for a few fund houses. Motilal Oswal MF raised its cash balance by ₹3,600 crore, taking it from 2.2 per cent to 6.2 per cent. PPFAS MF maintained the highest cash ratio at 21.8 per cent, adding ₹1,100 crore during the month.

Fund managers turn positive on valuations According to fund managers, domestic equities now offer better value compared to a year ago as valuations have eased after a period of time correction. “The time correction in equities along with a decline in bond yields over the past year has brought valuations on our preferred gauge of earnings yield to bond yield spread near historical medians. Similarly, equity market sentiment as measured through our proprietary measure has cooled to neutral levels versus the very euphoric readings same time a year ago,” SBI MF said in its monthly outlook. Kotak, ICICI Bank top MF buys in September