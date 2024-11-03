18 companies in Nifty-50 miss estimates in September quarter, shows data

Almost 18 companies among the Nifty-50 index have missed estimates for the quarter ended September this year, while 15 companies have beaten analysts’ estimates, as per Bloomberg data.

Based on the September quarter results, analysts have upgraded 19 companies and downgraded 14, the data shows. As there is no coverage on both revenue and profit parameters for Bajaj Finserv, it is not included in the chart. The results of the rest of the Nifty-50 companies have not been announced so far.

The earnings of the 34 Nifty companies that reported results till October-end remained flat year-on-year, compared to an estimated positive growth of 2 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, as per a post-results analysis by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

This stagnation was driven primarily by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, BPCL, JSW Steel, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and Ultratech Cement negatively impacted Nifty earnings. Of the Nifty-50 companies, nine reported profits below expectations, ten exceeded forecasts, and fifteen delivered results that were in line with estimates, the report said.

The report noted that 34 Nifty stocks reported a year-on-year sales growth of 5 per cent and an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth of 1 per cent, while profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) growth remained zero. This compares to estimated 5 per cent sales growth, 4 per cent Ebitda growth, and 2 per cent growth in both PBT and PAT. Of these companies, 10 exceeded Motilal Oswal analysts’ PAT estimates, while 9 fell short. In terms of Ebitda, 8 companies surpassed estimates, while 7 did not meet them during the quarter.

Among the Nifty constituents, ICICI Bank, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Cipla, Tata Consumer, and JSW Steel exceeded profit estimates of Motilal Oswal analysts. However, BPCL, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel missed the profit estimates for 2QFY25.

Apart from the 34 Nifty companies, as of the end of October, 166 companies from the Motilal Oswal coverage universe also reported their results for the September quarter. Together, these companies account for 73 per cent of the estimated PAT for the MOFSL study and 74 per cent of the Nifty-50 companies. These companies also represent 50 per cent of India's market capitalisation and hold an 81 per cent weight in the Nifty index.

According to a Motilal Oswal study for a wider group, the corporate earnings scorecard for the end of the September quarter of FY25 has shown weakness, though results outside of the commodities sector are generally in line with expectations. The earnings spread has deteriorated, with only 62 per cent of the MOFSL coverage universe meeting or surpassing profit forecasts. Consumption has been identified as a weak area, while certain segments of the BFSI sector are experiencing asset-quality challenges.

The report noted that the Nifty FY25 EPS (earnings per share) has been reduced by another 1 per cent following a previous 4 per cent cut in the Motilal Oswal preview. Over the past six months, the overall Nifty EPS has undergone a 7 per cent downward revision, lowering the expected earnings growth for FY25 to just 5 per cent—the weakest growth since FY20.

Currently, the Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 20.7x, which aligns with its long-term average of 20.5x. The P/E stands for price-to-earnings ratio, a financial metric used to evaluate the relative value of a company’s shares. It is calculated by dividing the current market price per share by the earnings per share (EPS). The P/E ratio helps investors assess whether a stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced relative to its earnings.

Despite a recent 7-8 per cent correction from its highs, broader markets remain at elevated valuations, with the NSE Midcap 100 trading at a forward P/E of 30x.