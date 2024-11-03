Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms up Rs 1 trn; State Bank, ICICI on top

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081

SBI, State Bank Of India
State Bank of India valuation jumped Rs 36,100.09 crore to Rs 7,32,755.93 crore(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank becoming the biggest gainers.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 321.83 points, or 0.40 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 36,100.09 crore to Rs 7,32,755.93 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 25,775.58 crore to Rs 9,10,686.85 crore in its market valuation.

LIC's valuation surged Rs 16,887.74 crore to Rs 5,88,509.41 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared Rs 15,393.45 crore to Rs 18,12,120.05 crore.

ITC added Rs 10,671.63 crore, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to Rs 6,13,662.96 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,537.56 crore to Rs 5,96,408.50 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys tanked Rs 38,054.43 crore to Rs 7,31,442.18 crore and that of Bharti Airtel slumped Rs 27,299.54 crore to Rs 9,20,299.35 crore.

The valuation of TCS eroded Rs 26,231.13 crore to Rs 14,41,952.60 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined Rs 3,662.78 crore to Rs 13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

