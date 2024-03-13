23 IPOs hit lowest level since listing; 13 fall below issue price

One in three recently listed main board initial public offers (IPOs) hit lowest level since their market debut on Wednesday, amid a sharp sell-off in mid, small, and micro-cap stocks.

As many as 23 IPOs, including Happy Forgings, Valiant Laboratories, Cello World, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Mukka Proteins, and Aeroflex Industries, were quoting at their lowest level since listing, BSE data showed.

Of these 23, Credo Brands Marketing, ASK Automotive, Flair Writing Industries, Rishabh Instruments, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions were among the 13 IPOs which are currently trading below their respective issue prices as well.



At 10:33 am, the S&P BSE IPO index was down 3 per cent as compared to 0.02 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap indices, too, slipped 1.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

In the past three days, the BSE IPO index has tanked 8 per cent, while it has plunged 14 per cent from its record high level of 14,377 touched on February 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE SME IPO index slipped nearly 4 per cent in intraday trade today. In the past three days, the index has tanked 11 per cent, while it has corrected 17 per cent from its record high level touched on February 26.