Signs of manipulation in SME listings, says Sebi chief Madhabi Buch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has seen signs of manipulation at both the trading and issuance level in the small and medium enterprise (SME) space and is working to bring more disclosures to protect investors, said chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday.

Her statement comes at a time when the market regulator is probing investment banks in a matter related to inflated subscriptions in SME IPOs and has referred the matter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per the sources, Sebi is probing several instances of inflated subscriptions and there has been a ‘misuse’ of the SME route.

“The principal objective is to mitigate the risk of price manipulation… The first step is some more disclosures in terms of risk factors for investors to understand that the SME segment is different from mainboard, the regulations are different and the risk is different,” said Buch.

She added that there are thematic inspections on the stock exchanges to ensure if appropriate disclosures on SME listings were made. Buch added that with the use of artificial intelligence, the regulator will be able to improve the examination of documents and step towards automated supervision.

Stock exchanges have recently imposed additional surveillance mechanisms on SME stocks and tighter norms for migration to the mainboard.

‘Bubble’ in Smallcaps and Midcaps

Speaking at an event by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi), the Sebi chief said that the data from stress testing done for smallcap and midcap mutual funds will be made public on 15 March.

The stress testing will help identify challenges around liquidity and redemptions in these segments. The higher disclosures will enable investors to make informed decisions.

“There are pockets of froth in the market, some call it a bubble. It may not be appropriate to allow that bubble to keep building because when it bursts, they impact investors adversely. What should the industry do to not keep fuelling the bubble—mutual fund trustees should formulate a policy to manage this risk,” said Buch.

She added that the purpose of stress testing is to test how many days it will take for each of the schemes to exit from the underlying portfolio in case of significant redemption pressure while protecting investors against the first-mover advantage. Sebi has built a model based on three times volumes in the smallcaps to check the number of days needed for mutual funds.

On 29 February, Amfi asked fund houses to undertake stress tests and disclose the report on their websites by 15 March, along with information on standard deviation, trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, portfolio beta, among other disclosures.

Sebi has also asked mutual funds to build an investor protection framework for those investing in smallcaps and mid caps schemes amidst the ‘irrational exuberance’ in the segment.

On widening the definition of stocks in each of the categories of smallcap and midcap, Sebi chairperson said, “There has been some discussion on this. We would be open to discussions, on the basis of data and logic supporting it. I don’t think there is any concrete proposal on it right now.”

Amidst calls for higher disclosures, smallcap funds in February together collected a net Rs 2,900 crore, 10 per cent lower than January. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has rallied nearly 55.6 per cent in 2023.