Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / 343 electric buses order of Rs 1,800 crore sends JBM Auto share 5% higher

343 electric buses order of Rs 1,800 crore sends JBM Auto share 5% higher

The uptick in the JBM Auto share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order for 343 electric buses for Ahmedabad BRTS, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service, worth Rs 1,800 cr

stock market
stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JBM Auto share price: JBM Auto share price was in demand on Monday, December 23, 2024, as the scrip moved up to 5.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,725 per share. 
 
However, at 9:22 AM, the JBM Auto share was off day’s high and was trading 3.18 per cent higher at Rs 1,691.40 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent higher at 78,653.87 levels.
 
The uptick in the JBM Auto share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order for 343 electric buses for Ahmedabad BRTS, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service, worth approximately Rs 1,800 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, JBM Auto said, “We hereby inform that JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited, a subsidiary of JBM Auto Limited, has been awarded the contracts as a bus operator for Procurement, Operation and Maintenance of 343 Electric Buses for Ahmedabad BRTS, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service under Gross Cost Contracting [GCC] and some leading Corporates.”  
 
Under the terms of the order, JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary/Joint Venture of JBM Auto Limited, will work as a bus operator for procurement, operation and maintenance of 343 electric buses for Ahmedabad BRTS.
 
JBM Group is an electric bus manufacturer. With a diverse portfolio spanning automotive, engineering & design services, renewable energy, railways, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors, the Group operates across 40 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering & design centres situated in 18 locations globally. 
 
The Group's auto component division serves notable clients such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Fiat, Ford, General Motors Corporation, Honda, Hero, JCB, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Nissan, TATA, Toyota, TVS, Volvo-Eicher, Volkswagen, and many others.

Also Read

Reliance Industries dips to 52-week low: What's behind 5% drop in one week?

Siemens shares slip 9%, record sharpest intraday fall in over six months

Here's why Alembic Pharma was buzzing in trade on December 20, details here

Dividend, Bonus: Vedanta, Mazagon Dock, 4 others to trade ex-date next week

Breakout stock: GIC RE share price up 12%, hits record high on heavy volume

 
The market capitalisation of JBM Auto is Rs 20,089.01 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 category.
 
The 52-week high of JBM Auto is Rs 2,417.30 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 1,387.95 apiece.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 600 pts higher at 78,570; Nifty at 23,750; Financials, IT lead

Mamata Machinery IPO closes today; Subscription rises 37x, GMP up 107%

Unimech Aerospace IPO opens today: GMP up 61%; Should you subscribe?

Stocks to Watch, Dec 23: JBM Auto, Sterling & Wilson, Aurobindo Pharma, L&T

Asian stocks rally on account of US inflation relief, Nikkei gains 0.6%

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyJBM AutoElectric buselectric busesMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story