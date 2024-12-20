Dividend, Bonus: Vedanta, Mazagon Dock, 4 others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: Shares of state-owned defense company Shares of state-owned defense company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders , mining major Vedanta, Aayush Wellness, and three others will remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, December 23, 2024, to Friday, December 27, 2024, as they turn ex-date following the announcements of their corporate actions, such as dividends, subdivisions, rights issues, and bonus issues.

Among them, Vedanta will remain in focus following its dividend announcement, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-date following the announcement of a stock split, as per BSE data. Aayush Wellness and Evans Electric will trade ex-date following their bonus issue announcements, whereas Bharat Global Developers has announced both a bonus issue and a subdivision of its shares.

Here are the details of the shares, their corporate announcements, and other key information:

Vedanta

Vedanta, in an exchange filing, stated that the company has approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to approximately Rs 3,324 crores.

The record date for the dividend payment is Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and the interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines prescribed by law, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The state-owned defense company has announced a subdivision (stock split) of its existing 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 2 (two) equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up.

The company has fixed Friday, December 27, 2024, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split.

Aayush Wellness

Aayush Wellness has approved the issuance of 1,62,25,000 bonus equity shares to its shareholders in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., one bonus equity share for every two equity shares held.

The company has fixed Thursday, December 26, 2024 as the record date for this purpose. Notably, Aayush Wellness is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM - Stage 2), and Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM - Stage 0) on the BSE.

Bharat Global Developers

Bharat Global Developers will also remain in focus as the company has announced a bonus issue, and subdivision of its shares. According to the regulatory filing, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 8:10, i.e., eight new bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every ten fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each held.

The board has also announced the subdivision of one equity share of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of Re 1 each.

The company has set the record date for both the bonus issue and stock subdivision as Thursday, December 26, 2024. The company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM - Stage 4).

Evans Electric

The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one equity share of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held. The shareholders' approval was obtained on Friday, December 13, 2024, and the record date for the bonus shares is Thursday, December 26, 2024. The company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM - Stage 1).

Anupam Finserv

The company's board has announced a rights issue of 11,56,37,500 equity shares of Rs 1 face value at Rs 1.75 per share (including a premium of Rs 0.75) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 20,23,65,625. The company has set Friday, December 27, 2024, as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to the rights issue.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, bonus shares, or buyback offers. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buybacks are determined based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.