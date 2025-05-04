7 top valued firms see ₹2.31 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms surged by ₹2.31 trillion (₹2,31,177.3 crore) in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer amid a largely optimistic trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys and ITC emerged as the gainers in the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever faced losses in their valuation.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,289.46 points or 1.62 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Thursday for 'Maharashtra Day'.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,64,959.62 crore to ₹19,24,235.76 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹20,755.67 crore to ₹10,56,029.91 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹19,381.9 crore to ₹10,20,200.69 crore in its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank rallied by ₹11,514.78 crore to ₹14,73,356.95 crore and that of Infosys zoomed ₹ 10,902.31 crore to ₹6,25,668.37 crore.

ITC's mcap climbed ₹2,502.82 crore to ₹5,38,294.86 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹1,160.2 crore to Rs 7,14,014.23 crore.

However, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹15,470.5 crore to ₹5,50,726.80 crore. The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹1,985.41 crore to ₹5,45,845.29 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped by ₹1,284.42 crore to ₹ 12,45,996.98 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.