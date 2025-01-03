YES Bank shares rise 3% as loans, deposits show solid growth in Q3FY25

YES Bank share price gained 2.9 per cent today to hit a high of Rs 20.18 per share on the BSE. YES Bank shares rallied today, Jan 3, after the bank shared its December quarter (Q3) business update.

YES Bank said its Loans and Advances during Q3FY25 increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 245,035 crore. YES Bank’s Loan Book was Rs 217,523 crore at the end of December 2023.

On a sequential basis, the bank’s loan book grew 4.2 per cent from Rs 235,117 crore.

On the deposit front, YES Bank’s Q3 deposits grew 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 277,199 crore from Rs 241,831 crore at the end of Q3 FY24. Compared to September 2024, deposits fell marginally from Rs 277,214 crore.

The bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio (CDR), however, increased sequentially to 88.4 per cent from 84.8 per cent.

YES Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing an array of products, services, and digital solutions to Retail, MSME, and Corporate customers. The Bank has a pan-India presence including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, and a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read

In the September quarter of FY24, YES Bank’s standalone net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 553 crore from Rs 225 crore in the same period a year earlier.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,200 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.4 per cent, up from 2.30 per cent Y-o-Y and flat Q-o-Q.

YES Bank share price history

In CY24, YES Bank shares fell 8.6 per cent on the BSE as against an 8.2-per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

YES Bank stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 32.8 on November 13, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 19.05 on February 9, 2024. YES Bank m-cap stands at Rs 62,856.5 crore.