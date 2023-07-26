Home / Markets / News / ACC, Ambuja: 5 cement stocks show rising trend on charts in a choppy market

ACC, Ambuja: 5 cement stocks show rising trend on charts in a choppy market

The broader trend in the cement sector remains optimistic, price action riding along the overall bullish sentiment

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Selective cement companies have seen remarkable upside in the past four months. While the key benchmark indices underwent tremendous volatility during this phase, shares of UltraTech Cement, ACC, and Orient Cement were formulating accumulation and laying a significant base for the upward rallies.

Orient Cement has gained the most so far in the current month, soaring 10 per cent, followed by Ambuja Cements and ACC, which advanced 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. 

In the last four months, Ambuja Cements soared 35 per cent, while Orient Cement rallied 33 per cent.  Shares of ACC, India Cements, and UltraTech Cement increased by 16 per cent, 14 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Here is the technical outlook of selective cement stocks:-

ACC Ltd (ACC)
Likely target: Rs 2011 and Rs 2125
Upside potential:  7% and 11% 

Over the period of last three months, the stock has consistently held the support of 50-simple moving average (SMA), placed at Rs 1,785. Now, the stock has broken out on the upside, crossing Rs 1,840-level, which it struggled to take over; the breakout shall eye to reach Rs 2011, its 200-DMA. The next hurdle comes to Rs 2,125, which the stock shall target to cross in the near-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

India Cements Ltd (INDIACEM) 
Likely target: Rs 236 to Rs 240
Upside potential:  8%

While the stock is struggling to cross the 200-simple moving average (SMA), the underlying strength supported existed near Rs 205 kept the selling pressure at bay. Unless this mark is violated, the trend is expected to see upward bias. Once the 200-SMA is crossed with decisive structure, the price action shall aim to hit Rs 236 to 240 levels, its previous reversal mark.  CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Ambuja Cements (AMBUJACEM)
Likely target :Rs 550
Upside potential:  12%

Shares of Ambuja Cements have conquered the 200-SMA set at Rs 440. This momentum displays a resilient sentiment that looks to be eyeing an upside to Rs 500-level. A closing basis support of Rs 420 needs to be honoured in regards to the upward trend, which is its 50-SMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTRACEMCO)
Likely target: Rs 9,500
Upside potential:  11%

The support of 50-SMA has kept the upward momentum floating for the shares of UltraTech Cement. The 50-DMA placed at Rs 8,100-mark remains a significant neckline for any downward trend. A conclusive close over Rs 8,500 means a breakout towards Rs 9,500 levels, as per the daily chart. The stock has risen higher with a gradual upside, experiencing “Higher High, Higher Low” formation.  CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Orient Cement Ltd (ORIENTCEM)
Likely target: Rs 160
Upside potential:  10%

The stability over the hurdle of Rs 140, which the stock has been failing to cross since September 2022; has spark fresh upside in the stock, as per the weekly chart. A closing basis support of Rs 130 shall ideally act a bolstering level for any decline. The price action denotes a positive rally towards Rs 160 level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Can Fin Homes sinks 8% after firm reports Rs 38 cr fraud at Ambala Branch

L&T surges 4%; hits new high on strong Q1 results, Rs 10,000 crore buyback

Tata Motors DVR hits record high, zooms 18% on delisting plan

Tata Motors, L&T: Short-term trading strategies post Q1 results

Topics :ACC CementAmbuja CementCement stocksstock market tradingStock movemnetstock movementstock market betsstock market investingstock market bullsBuzzing stocksStock tipsStock callsStock brokingstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsChart Readingtechnical callls

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story