ACC, Ambuja: 5 cement stocks show rising trend on charts in a choppy market

Selective cement companies have seen remarkable upside in the past four months. While the key benchmark indices underwent tremendous volatility during this phase, shares of UltraTech Cement, ACC, and Orient Cement were formulating accumulation and laying a significant base for the upward rallies.

Orient Cement has gained the most so far in the current month, soaring 10 per cent, followed by Ambuja Cements and ACC, which advanced 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.