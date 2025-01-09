ACME Solar gains 5% on commissioning 90W additional capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings shares gained 4.8 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high of Rs 241 per share. The stock was in demand after the company commissioned an aggregate capacity of 1,023.05 MW of solar power projects in Rajasthan.

Around 10:58 AM, ACME Solar share price was up 3.09 per cent at Rs 237 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 77,672.85. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 14,340.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 292 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 224 per share.

ACME Solar Holdings commissioned solar power projects through its subsidiaries-- ACME Dhaulpur Powertech Private Limited and ACME Raisar Solar Energy Private Limited. These two plants are now fully commissioned to a rated capacity of 300 MW each, as per the filing. With this, ACME Solar's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 2453 MW.

"In furtherance to our communication dated December 19, 2024, regarding commissioning of aggregate capacity of 1023.05 MW of solar power projects in Rajasthan by wholly owned subsidiaries of ACME Solar Holdings Limited, this is to inform you that ACME Solar Holdings Limited (“ASHL”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries viz. ACME Dhaulpur Powertech Private Limited and ACME Raisar Solar Energy Private Limited, commissioned the remaining capacity of 62 MW and 28 MW, respectively, on January 7, 2025," the filing read.

On November 13, 2024, ACME Solar Holdings made a disappointing debut on the bourses lower than Street's estimate. On BSE Sensex, the stock got listed at Rs 259 per share, which implies a decline of 10.3 per cent on the issue price of Rs 289 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ACME Solar Holdings shares opened at Rs 251, slipping 13.14 per cent, over ACME Solar Holdings initial public offer (IPO) allotment price.

Established in 2015, ACME Solar Holdings is a leading player in the Indian renewable energy sector, specialising in solar and wind energy projects. Acme Solar is an Indian company that specialises in the development, operation, and maintenance of solar power projects. It is part of the Acme Group, which is a leading player in the renewable energy sector in India. Acme Solar primarily focuses on harnessing solar energy to contribute to sustainable power generation in the country.