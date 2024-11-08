ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 2.75 times on closing day of offer

The initial share sale of renewable energy firm ACME Solar Holdings Ltd subscribed 2.75 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 16,00,11,174 shares against 5,82,03,223 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

From the investor's category, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.54 times the subscription, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) part attracted 3.10 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors received a 97 per cent subscription.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has collected Rs 1,300 crore from anchor investors.

The issue has a price band of Rs 275 to Rs 289 per share.

The Rs 2,900 crore IPO of the Gurugram-based company is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,395 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 505 crore by ACME Cleantech Solutions.

ACME Solar Holdings intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 1,795 crore towards payment of debt, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Over the years, ACME Solar has diversified and expanded its portfolio from solar power projects to becoming an integrated renewable energy company in India.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale renewable energy projects through its in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division and its operation and maintenance (O&M) team.

ACME Solar generates revenue by selling electricity to various off-takers, including central and state government-backed entities.

Nuvama Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.