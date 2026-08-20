Active derivatives traders fall 18% in FY26 to 8.75 million: Sebi study

Retail participation in India’s equity derivatives segment recorded its first annual contraction in a decade, dropping 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 87.5 lakh unique active traders in 2025-26 (FY26), signalling a cooldown after tightened regulations by the markets regulator.

According to two studies released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday, the trader base shrank from 106.2 lakh in FY25, marking a sharp trend reversal following years of post-pandemic expansion.

The decline was particularly pronounced among smaller retail participants. Traders with an annual turnover below ₹10,000 plummeted by 37 per cent, while first-time entries into the segment plunged 40 per cent to 20.8 lakh in FY26. Accelerating market exits further shrank the base, as nearly 46 lakh traders who were active in FY25 ceased trading in FY26.

Despite the contraction in user base, aggregate net losses for individual traders narrowed by 18 per cent to ₹91,685 crore in FY26, down from a revised ₹1.12 trillion in FY25. However, financial outcomes per active participant continued to worsen. The average net loss per individual trader rose 2.4 per cent to ₹1.17 lakh. Among loss-makers, the average loss stood at ₹1.47 lakh, 21 per cent higher than the average gain of ₹1.22 lakh recorded by profitable traders. Overall, 87.7 per cent of individual traders incurred net losses in FY26, compared to 91 per cent a year ago. The regulatory shifts implemented by SEBI in November 2024, including limiting weekly index derivative contracts to one per exchange and raising minimum contract sizes, alongside an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), reshaped trading patterns.