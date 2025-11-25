Adani Enterprises slips 2%, trades lower for 3rd straight day; here's why

With the past three days’ decline, the share price of Adani Enterprises has declined 10 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹2,611 touched on September 23, 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹ 1,964.07 on March 3, 2025.

Adani Enterprises had fixed November 17 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of the company to whom the rights equity shares were allotted in the ratio of 3 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares.

Adani Enterprises has opened its ₹24,930 crore rights issue - one of the largest equity fundraising plans in India this year — today, offering partly paid-up ͏shares at ₹1,800. ͏The issue will remain open from November 25 to December͏ 10, 2025, giving the eligible shareholders the window to subscribe at a reduced price relative to the market. The last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is December 5, 2025, and the date of allotment is December 11, 2025, the company said.

The rights issue offers 138.5 million partly paid-up equity shares. The application requires an upfront payment of ₹900 per share, including a ₹͏89͏9.͏50 premium, with the remaining ₹900 payable through two separate calls.

In line with the capital management plan and annual equity program, the Adani Enterprises board has approved the rights issue of equity shares. This issue will strengthen Adani Enterprises’ balance sheet for the next phase of incubation while allowing existing shareholders to participate in the growth story of the company’s core incubating infrastructure and energy transition assets, the company said.

Adani Enterprises said the company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the Issue towards funding of the repayment / pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed and perpetual debt instruments issued by the company and one of its subsidiaries, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, including the interest accrued thereon; and general corporate purposes.