Home / Markets / News / Navi AMC rolls out Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index Fund; check key features

Navi AMC rolls out Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index Fund; check key features

It aims to mirror the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Total Return Index, a free-float market capitalisation-weighted index comprising 400 companies - 150 mid-cap and 250 small-cap stocks

markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Navi AMC, a subsidiary of Navi (formerly Navi Technologies), has announced the launch of the Navi Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme designed to replicate and track the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index. The index represents the combined universe of mid-cap and small-cap companies within the broader Nifty 500.
 
The scheme will remain open for subscription till December 5, 2025. It aims to mirror the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Total Return Index, a free-float market capitalisation-weighted index comprising 400 companies — 150 mid-cap and 250 small-cap stocks. The index is maintained and rebalanced as per the methodology prescribed by NSE Indices.
 
“The Scheme is being benchmarked against the Index mentioned above, since the composition of the Index is in line with the investment objective of the Scheme/Plan(s) and is most suited for comparing performance. It will also enable investors to arrive at a more informed judgement on the scheme’s performance,” Navi AMC said in Scheme Information Document (SID).

Investment objective

The primary objective of the scheme is to generate returns commensurate with the performance of the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index, subject to tracking errors, according to the SID. The fund house has clarified that there is no assurance that the objective will be realised.

Key features

NFO price: ₹10 per unit
 
Minimum application amount: ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter (applicable only at the time of creating a new folio)
 
Minimum additional purchase: ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter
 
Minimum redemption/Switch-out:
 
Redemption: ₹100, or 1 unit, or the remaining account balance, whichever is lower
 
Switch-out: ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter
 
Exit Load: Nil
 
Aditya Mulki, CEO, Navi AMC, said, “Mid- and small-cap companies have been at the forefront of India’s growth story, yet accessing this segment in a diversified and cost-efficient manner has remained a challenge for many investors. With the Navi Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index Fund, we are offering a simple way to participate in this opportunity through a single, broad-based exposure.”  According to the SID, the risk level for both the Scheme and its benchmark is classified as very high.

Who should invest?

According to the SID, this product is suitable for investors:
 
Seeking capital appreciation over the long term
 
Looking to invest in equity and equity-related securities covered by the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index
 
Wanting returns that correspond to the performance of the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index, subject to tracking error

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank stock at crossroads, may test multi-year supports: Tech charts

Why did Dr Reddy's share rise over 2% in overall subdued market? Details

Max India up 4% after Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Bengaluru

Smallcap stocks: Don't overlook this critical question before investing

Yatra Online shares slip 7% after CEO change; details here

Topics :SIP Mutual fundsMutual funds MFsInvesting in mutual fundsMarketsSmallcap

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story