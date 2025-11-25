Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; IT, pvt bank stocks put pressure
Live Blog

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; IT, pvt bank stocks put pressure

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Nov 25: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index dipped 0.07 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index 0.03 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Nov 25: Sensex, Nifty open lower Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Realty gained nearly 1 per cent. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE MidCap and SmallCap traded flat with a positive bias. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power Grid, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HUL were among the top drags on Sensex. 


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 26,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was hovering near 26,000 after the market opened. The index was down 11 points. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex below 84,850 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was trading below the 84,850-level after the market opened. The index was down over 80 points. 


9:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver prices gain 1% on MCX

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver prices opened higher on Tuesday amid a global bounce. December Gold futures on MCX were up 1 per cent at ₹1,25,000 per 10 gm, while Silver future prices added 1.3 per cent to ₹1,56,560 per kg. 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 26,000 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 rose 39 points or 0.15 per cent in pre-opening session and was near 26,000-level.


9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 90 pts, near 85,000 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up 97 points in the pre-opening session, near 85,000-level. 

 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 16 paise stronger on Tuesday, November 25. The domestic currency opened at 89.07/$ Vs Monday’s close of 89.23/$

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Institutional shareholder dissent dips in H1FY26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate resolutions facing 20 per cent or more “against” votes from institutional shareholders fell to 13 per cent (1,545 out of 12,134) in the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26), a decline from 16 per cent during the same period last year, according to an analysis by Prime Database Group. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic formulations and contract manufacturers are emerging as the bright spots in India’s pharmaceutical sector, even as US generics face growing margin pressures, according to Nuvama analysts’ note dated November 24, 2025. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS initiates 'Buy' on Shaily Engineering Plastics; sees 60% upside

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global brokerage UBS has initiated coverage on Shaily Engineering Plastics shares with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹4,000 per share, implying 60.2 per cent upside from Monday’s close of ₹2,496.75. The brokerage believes the market is underestimating Shaily’s capabilities and multiple growth drivers across its business segments. READ MORE 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citi India nears $1 billion in asset-backed securities amid rising demand

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citigroup Inc.’s India unit has more than doubled its asset-backed securities book to nearly $1 billion in the last two years, ahead of schedule for a goal it set for itself in February.
 
The bank will buy pools of loans primarily in the form of asset-backed securities, known locally as pass through certificates. One of the dominant buyers of securitized debt in India, Citi has sought to grow its book in an effort to boost liquidity and entice more investors to the market. READ MORE 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, bonus-issue alert! Keep an eye on these 3 stocks to reap benefits

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and Shyamkamal Investments are set to remain in focus during today’s trading session following key corporate announcements. Among them, HDFC AMC will attract attention as the company has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders, while PFC and Shyamkamal Investments have declared dividends for their eligible shareholders. READ MORE 

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds step up new stock additions even as inflows slow down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fund houses are adding new stocks to their portfolios faster than they did in over a year, even as inflows slow down. Mutual funds (MFs) added 164 new stocks across asset managers over the last one year. This reflects a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, the fastest since July 2024. READ MORE
First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News