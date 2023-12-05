Adani group stks zoom up to 19%; Adani Green, Ambuja regain Rs 1 trn m-cap

Shares of Adani Group companies continued their upward movement for the second straight day and rallied up to 19 per cent backed by heavy volumes following the landslide victory of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in three state elections. In the past two trading days Adani Group stocks have surged up to 31 per cent in anticipation that India will witness a stable government post the general election in 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel