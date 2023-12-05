Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty eye sombre start as global stocks slide

8:09 AM
Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: Honasa, M&M Fin, HCL Tech, Gulshan PolyolsHCC
: Stenier AG, Switzerland , a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with France-based Demathieu Bard for divestment of its entire equity interest in Steiner Construction SA, Switzerland, a step-down material subsidiary of the company.
Separately, as part of the Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd. (BFHL), subsidiary stake sale transaction, HCC Infrastructure Company Ltd., subsidiary of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd has received Rs110 crore from Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. Ltd.
Sheela Foam: SR Batliboi & Associates LLP, statutory auditor of Kurlon Enterprise, a subsidiary of Sheela Foam, has resigned from its post on December 4, 2023 with immediate effect.
Bank of India: The stock may see some action amid reports that the state-owned bank is preparing to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) later this week. The QIP may be in the range of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore.
Honasa Consumer:
Reports suggest Fireside Ventures Investment Fund, a venture capital fund, may divest 1.9 per cent stake in the parent company of Mamaearth through block deals on Tuesday. Read