Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty eye sombre start as global stocks slide

Stock market live updates on December 5, 2023: US stocks closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones lost 0.11 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 0.84 per cent

SI Reporter
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 08:49 AM IST
Stock Market Live: A day after soaring to all time highs, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start with small gains on Tuesday as global equities take a breather. At 8:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up 14 points at 20,813.  
Globally, US stocks closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones lost 0.11 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 0.84 per cent. 
In Asia, most indices were also lower as investors assessed inflation data from South Korea and Tokyo in Japan. Australia's policy outcome and services PMI from China is also awaited.  Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.7 to 1 per cent. 
Back home, the November services PMI data will be watched out besides stock specific action.

Key Events

8:13 AM

Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank: Avoid taking short positions

8:09 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: Honasa, M&M Fin, HCL Tech, Gulshan Polyols

7:48 AM

Bitcoin soars to 19-month high; tops $42,000

7:44 AM

Gift Nifty futures hold small gains vs Nifty futures' last close

8:49 AM

FPIs bring Rs 2,073 crore into cash market Monday

Strong FPI buying led the surge in benchmark indices.

8:45 AM

Global banks face negative outlook, property stress in 2024: Moody's

Sluggish global growth, a higher risk of borrowers defaulting on loans and pressure on profitability mean that banks face a negative outlook in 2024, credit rating agency Moody's said on Monday.
 
Prior rate hikes by central banks and rising unemployment in advanced economies will weaken asset quality, Moody's Investors Services said in an outlook report, adding that real estate exposures in the United States and Europe posed a growing risk. Read

8:41 AM

Govt bond yields track US peers lower on expectation of political stability

Indian government bond yields started the week lower, tracking a sharp drop in their US peers and on expectations of political stability after India's ruling party won key state polls. India's 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.2699%, after ending the previous session at 7.2899%. Read

8:30 AM

Market capitalisation of Bajaj Group tops Rs 10 trn for first time

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj group of companies topped the Rs 10-trillion for the first time on Monday. Only four other business groups have a mcap in excess of Rs 10 trillion at present. These are the Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group, HDFC and the Adani Group. Read

8:23 AM

Derivatives segment ADTV falls in Nov, BSE gains F&O market share

The average daily turnover (ADTV) for the derivatives segment fell for a second month in November even as the benchmark Nifty logged its best monthly advance since October 2022. Meanwhile, the combined cash market ADTV rose 5.2 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 75,913 crore. Read

8:17 AM

Gold price jumps Rs 440 to Rs 64,200, silver unchanged at Rs 80,500

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 440 during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 64,200, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 80,500. Read

8:13 AM

Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank: Avoid taking short positions

The current market price for the Financial Services Index is 20,862.90 and it has once again achieved a lifetime high on the charts, accompanied by a runaway gap. This pattern signifies a robust bullish momentum in the near term. Given the nature of a lifetime high, where no specific resistance levels are readily evident, traders are advised to approach the market cautiously. Read

8:09 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: Honasa, M&M Fin, HCL Tech, Gulshan Polyols

HCC: Stenier AG, Switzerland , a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with France-based Demathieu Bard for divestment of its entire equity interest in Steiner Construction SA, Switzerland, a step-down material subsidiary of the company.

Separately, as part of the Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd. (BFHL), subsidiary stake sale transaction, HCC Infrastructure Company Ltd., subsidiary of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd has received Rs110 crore from Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. Ltd.
 
Sheela Foam: SR Batliboi & Associates LLP, statutory auditor of Kurlon Enterprise, a subsidiary of Sheela Foam, has resigned from its post on December 4, 2023 with immediate effect.  
 
Bank of India: The stock may see some action amid reports that the state-owned bank is preparing to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) later this week. The QIP may be in the range of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore. 
 
Honasa Consumer: Reports suggest Fireside Ventures Investment Fund, a venture capital fund, may divest 1.9 per cent stake in the parent company of Mamaearth through block deals on Tuesday. Read

8:00 AM

Crude oil dips to $78 per barrel

7:48 AM

Bitcoin soars to 19-month high; tops $42,000

7:44 AM

Gift Nifty futures hold small gains vs Nifty futures' last close

7:41 AM

Asian stocks see weakness across the board

7:38 AM

US stock close lower; tech losses pull Nasdaq most

7:35 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 07:35 AM IST

