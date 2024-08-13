Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Adani-Hindenburg case: Plea before Supreme Court seeking conclusion report

Adani-Hindenburg case: Plea before Supreme Court seeking conclusion report

Fresh public doubt necessitates Sebi to conclude its probe and declare findings: petitioner

Hindenburg Research, Adani
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A new petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a conclusive report from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on its Adani-Hindenburg investigations.

This comes amid fresh allegations by Hindenburg questioning Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's potential conflict of interest, which may be impeding the probe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The petition argues that these allegations have created public doubt and necessitate Sebi to conclude its investigations and declare its findings. It notes that the Supreme Court had set a three-month timeline for Sebi to complete its investigations, which cannot be interpreted as merely preferential.

In January, the apex court directed Sebi to complete its investigations within three months. Sebi has since clarified that only one probe remains pending, with 23 others completed, including one concluded in March.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, emphasises the public interest in knowing the conclusions of Sebi's investigations. Tiwari had previously filed the initial plea in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

The Supreme Court had earlier noted that third-party reports, like those by Hindenburg and OCCRP, cannot be considered. Further, the apex court found no infirmities in Sebi's probe.

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma hits lifetime high as analysts make bull case on growth

Groww Mutual Fund lists Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF on NSE

Is HDFC Bank stock a good bet after MSCI August Review? What analysts say

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 13: Sensex sheds 693 pts, Nifty below 24,150; HDFC Bank, SBI, TaMo drag

SBI may sell 24% stake in YES Bank by March 2025, says report; shares fall


Sebi had submitted a status report detailing its process, including documents analysed, emails sent, and assistance sought from offshore regulators. However, an expert panel constituted by the Supreme Court highlighted that Sebi's probe faced challenges in obtaining detailed information from offshore funds.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supreme Court closes contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved, co-founders

SC delays ruling on Abhishek Banerjee's plea over ED summons in job scam

'Bail is rule, jail exception' for offences even under special statutes: SC

Delhi Excise scam case: SC extends interim bail to Hyderabad businessman

SC closes contempt case as Ramdev, Balkrishna agree to end misleading ads

Topics :Stock MarketSupreme CourtHindenburg ResearchAdani Group

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story