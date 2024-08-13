Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Voda Idea, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus amid MSCI Index rejig news

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024: GIFT Nifty suggests a tepid start for Indian stock markets on Tuesday. At 7:15 AM, the index suggested around 29-point dip for the Nifty50 at open.

Today, investors will react to the retail inflation data for July, which came in-line at around 3.5 per cent after market hours on Monday. That apart, the June quarter results, FII flows, update on MSCI index rebalancing, and global cues will guide the markets.

In the primary market, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) and Unicommerce eSolutions will debut on the bourses on Tuesday.

MSCI Rebalance: August review

Shares of RVNL, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Prestige Estates, Oracle Financial and Zydus Lifesciences will be included in the MSCI India Index as part of the latest rejig.

Bandhan Bank is the only Indian stock that will be excluded from the index.

June quarter results, August 13, 2024:

llCargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Dilip Buildcon, Eclerx Estates, Endurance Technologies, EPL, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemical, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNFC, Godrej Industries, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, IPCA Laboratories, IRCTC, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Kama Holdings, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Marksans Pharma, Max Financial Services, Samvardhana Motherson International, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, Nazara Technologies, NBCC, NMDC Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Piramal Enterprises, Rainbow Children Medicare, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, SJVN, TBO Tek, TCI Express, Techno Electric and Engineering, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, VST Tillers Tractors, and Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services are scheduled to report their June quarter (Q1) results today for FY25.

Global markets

Asia-Pacific markets stayed mixed during Tuesday morning's trading session, following a fluctuating session overnight in the US.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.53 per cent and breached the 36,000-mark for the first time since August 2.

ASX200, and Hang Seng, meanwhile, were up 0.2 per cent each.