Home / Markets / News / Shareholder count in all 10 Adani stocks jumps despite Hindenburg storm

Shareholder count in all 10 Adani stocks jumps despite Hindenburg storm

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports-both part of the benchmark Nifty 50 index-saw the highest increase in number of shareholders, mainly individual investors

Samie Modak
Premium
Shareholder count in all 10 Adani stocks jumps despite Hindenburg storm

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All the 10 Adani group stocks saw a jump in their shareholder bases during the March 2023 quarter, even as a scathing report by Hindenburg Research wiped out over Rs 10 trillion in market value. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports—both part of the benchmark Nifty 50 index—saw the highest increase in the number of shareholders, mainly individual investors. The 10 stocks belonging to the G

Topics :Hindenburg ReportAdani GroupShareholdersMarkets

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Also Read

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report

Rout in Adani Group stocks triggers panic sell-off in PSU banks

Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport

Kotak Mahindra Bank jumps 5% to Rs 1,847.60 after FPI room increases

NSE's IPO plan unapproved by Sebi until pending cases are resolved: Report

Sebi resolves 2,838 complaints against firms via SCORES platform in March

NSE Indices launches India's first REITs & InvITs index with six securities

Torrent Power wins contract for 1,100 MW power supply; stock up 5%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story