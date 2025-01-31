Adopt 'Short Strangle' on Nifty ahead of Budget: Sahaj Agrawal, Kotak Sec

Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (6FEB2025 Series)

Strategy Details:

Sell 24500 CE & Sell 21900 PE

Inflow: Rs 40

Stop Loss: Rs 74

TGT: Entire Premium Inflow

Rationale:

> Union Budget 2025 scheduled for tomorrow, led to elevated volatility.

> Implied Volatility (IV) has spiked due to uncertainty surrounding the Budget announcement.

> The immediate Support & Resistance levels are: 22,700 & 23,400.

> In this environment, a Short Strangle strategy is attractive to capitalise on: Elevated IV and Time decay (Theta). This strategy offers the potential for profits if the market remains range-bound along with a contraction in Volatility post event and Theta decay.

=============

Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities. Views are his own.