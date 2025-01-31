Nifty set to record fourth monthly fall in a row, first in 23 years

The benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to record its fourth consecutive monthly decline. Historically, the index has seen declines spanning four or more months only five times, with the last occurrence in 2001.The longest losing streak was from September 1994 to April 1995, during which it fell by 31 per cent over eight consecutive months. It's important to note that the NSE Nifty was launched on April 22, 1996, and levels prior to that are calculated on a backdated basis.Over the past four months, domestic benchmark indices have dropped by nearly 10 per cent, marking the smallest percentage decline during any four-month losing streak. The current correction is primarily attributed to a slowdown in economic and corporate earnings growth, compounded by elevated valuations.Global factors have also played a significant role, including rising US bond yields, a strengthening US dollar, and global uncertainty, particularly due to President Donald Trump.Since October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 1.7 trillion ($20 billion) from domestic equities.