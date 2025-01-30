Bajaj Fin target price hiked; stock reclaims Rs 8,000-mark after 15 months

Bajaj Finance share price defied gravity on Thursday, climbing 6.3 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, as investors lapped up the non-bank finance company's (NBFC's) shares after a strong October-December (Q3) quarterly result.

Thus far in the month of January 2025, Bajaj Finance share has outperformed the market by surging 21 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is down 2 per cent during the period. Bajaj Finance share price , today, reclaimed the Rs 8,000-mark for the first time since October 17, 2023, to hit a 52-week high of Rs 8,250 per share. At 10:36 AM, Bajaj Finance stock was trading as the top BSE Sensex gainer, up 2.7 per cent on the exchange. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex index was up 0.39 per cent.

Most analysts have raised their share price targets on Bajaj Finance, lauding its better-than-expected Q3FY25 results.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Finance reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,308 crore, led by a 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net interest income (NII) to Rs 9,382 crore and stable net interest margin (NIM).

A Bloomberg poll of analysts had projected net profit of Rs 4,136 crore.

Also Read

Bajaj Finance's total assets under management (AUM) grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y to stand at Rs 3.98 trillion at the end of December 2024, with new lines of businesses contributing 3 per cent towards the AUM growth.

In absolute value, AUM grew by Rs 24,119 crore in Q3FY25.

Further, new loans booked during the quarter were highest-ever, at 12.06 million, in Q3FY25 as against 9.86 million in Q3FY24 -- a growth of 22 per cent. It added a record 5.03 million customers to its franchise during the quarter, taking the total customer franchise to 97.12 million as of December 31, 2024.

Going ahead, the management has reiterated its guidance of around 25 per cent AUM growth for FY26, supported by rising contributions from newer businesses and a recovery in rural business-to-customer (B2C) growth. It underscored that risk remains the top priority, followed by margins and growth.

"To reflect the Q3 developments and the management commentary, we tweak our FY25-27 estimates, which leads to a ~1-3 per cent increase in earnings per share (EPS). Given the 4.5 per cent annualised return on asset (RoA) and above-20 per cent return on equity (RoE) with over 20 per cent earnings growth remaining intact, we reiterate 'Buy' on the stock," said Emkay Global Financial Services. The brokerage has raised its December 2025 share price target to Rs 8,800 from Rs 8,400.

Bajaj-Airtel tie up

During the earnings concall, Bajaj Finance management said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel, eyeing an additional customer base of 200 million users for its financial products.

Bajaj Finance said the tie-up with Airtel will provide access to "a fresh market segment distinct from its existing 97 million customers". While Airtel has a total subscriber base of approximately 375 million, Bajaj Finance is focusing on a subset of 200 million non-overlapping users who fit its credit and product profiles.

The NBFC will roll out two products of Bajaj Finance as pilot projects on the Airtel Thanks App. By March 2025, nine products of Bajaj Finance will be available to customers on the Airtel Thanks App.

Analysts at Citi Research, who have raised their target price to Rs 9,060 from Rs 8,150 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, believe the tie-up with Airtel, in conjunction with Bajaj Finance 3.0 FIN-AI strategy, provides growth visibility.

Those at Morgan Stanley have reportedly maintained 'Overweight' rating with a higher target price of Rs 9,300, and Nomura has maintained 'Buy' with a higher target of Rs 9,000.

Asset quality holds steady

In Q3FY25, Bajaj Finance said its loan losses and provisions were Rs 2,043 crore. Net Stage 2 assets increased by Rs 101 crore during the quarter, while Net Stage 3 assets increased by Rs 507 crore. The company, the management said, continues to take proactive risk actions by cutting segments and pruning exposures.

Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio and NNPA ratio were 1.12 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively, as of December 31, 2024, as against 0.95 per cent and 0.37 per cent as of December 31, 2023.

Further, credit costs for the quarter remained elevated, but stable sequentially, at 2.1 per cent, with the management expecting some moderation in Q4FY25 due to improved collection efficiency.

That said, analysts at Motilal Oswal caution investors that despite a robust performance during the quarter driven by healthy AUM growth and well-contained credit costs, Bajaj Finance's foray into multiple new areas, such as cars, tractors, CVs, and MFI, could (in the future) make its growth and credit costs vulnerable to cyclicality, despite having a well-diversified product mix.

"Valuations at 3.4x price-to-book value (P/BV0 and 18x FY27E price-to-earnings (P/E) are not inexpensive, and the focus now will shift to the management transition and the role that Rajeev Jain will play in the company from April, 2025, onwards. We do not see any significant upside catalysts in the near-term given that the management transition will be very keenly watched until more clarity emerges," it said with a 'Neutral' rating but higher target price of Rs 8,300.