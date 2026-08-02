More equities closed higher than lower for the second straight month in July.Last month's BSE advance-decline ratio edged above parity to 1.03, led by 2,482 advancing stocks against 2,416 decliners. July brought gains for large and small indices alike. An ADR over 1 shows that more stocks went up than down, proving the rally was strong across the board .
Nifty gained 2.2 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.8 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 2.5 per cent in July. The broad-based gains were supported by encouraging June-quarter earnings, renewed inflows from foreign portfolio investors, and a selloff in artificial intelligence stocks across other emerging markets, prompting investors to reallocate funds to India late in the month.