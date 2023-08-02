ADTV for equities cash market segment hits a 21-month high in July

The average daily turnover (ADTV) for the equities cash market segment hit a 21-month high in July as the upward journey in stock prices continued. Meanwhile, the derivatives, or future and options (F&O) volumes, recorded new highs amid uptrending markets, which proved fertile ground for traders.

The country’s top bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logged 17 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth in both cash and F&O ADTV. The cash turnover stood at Rs 72,687 crore, while F&O turnover (notional) rose to Rs 303 trillion. On the other hand, BSE saw a 10 per cent dip in cash market volume to Rs 4,650 crore, while its newly-reintroduced derivatives segment saw 4.4 times MoM jump to Rs 4.4 trillion. Combined cash ADTV stood at Rs 77,337, the highest since October 2021.



In July, the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty registered their fifth straight monthly gain—the longest gaining streak since the same period last year. These two indices rose nearly 3 per cent each, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices outperformed, gaining 5.5 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

Trading activity gets a boost when the underlying market conditions are strong.



"Various indices are at all-time highs. The participation is coming back as midcaps and small caps rally, which is boosting the turnover. Many retail clients, who were stuck with their positions earlier, are getting an opportunity to book profits,” observed Prakarsh Gagdani, executive director and CEO, 5 Paisa, a retail-focused brokerage.

"As far as the cash market is concerned, if the market continues to grow, we will see the kind of participation that we saw in 2020 and 2021. Markets are yet to factor in the impact of monsoons on GDP, GST collections, and corporate earnings, which will be the key if the rally has to continue," he added.



From this year’s lows in March, the benchmark indices have rallied 15 per cent. The gains in the broader market have been nearly 2x that of large caps.

“After a subdued April 2023, trading volumes have remained healthy. FPI flow-driven rally in the markets has attracted local traders as well as investors and action has spread to broader markets. F&O volumes continue to touch new highs. With state and central elections due in the next 2-3 quarters, markets will not be short of expectations and triggers – both positive and negative. This could keep driving volumes. The need for hedging and hope of benefitting from the volatility could continue to support trading volumes,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.



July marked the ninth consecutive month of rising ADTV for the derivatives segment. From the year-ago level, turnover has been up nearly 3 times. Within the F&O segment, the bulk of the volumes are on account of options trading, where low ticket size and possibility of sharp swings lure investors into placing wagers.

The relaunch of Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts by BSE has also helped expand the turnover pie for the F&O segment. To attract investors, the exchange has reduced the lot sizes and moved the expiry cycle to Friday. Market players said increase in expiry days for derivatives contracts is also boosting activity.



Currently, there are derivatives contracts expiring four days a week. NSE’s Nifty Financial Services (FinNifty) F&O contracts expire on Tuesday; Bank Nifty will expire on Wednesday, Nifty on Thursday and Sensex and Bankex on Friday.

While all these measures are encouraging individuals to trade more, a recent study conducted by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that nine out of 10 derivatives trades end up in losses for small investors. The regulator is in the process of issuing more safeguards for investors dealing in the F&O markets.



In a statement last week, Sebi said it is at an early stage of evaluating how on-boarding of retail clients can be done by “adoption of risk-based approach.” The regulator has, however, said it has no plans to restrict retail participation in the derivatives market.





Business is a boomin: F&O volumes are up nearly 3x from the year ago level



Month Cash (Rs cr) F&O (Rs trillion) Jul-22 49,825 112 Aug-22 64,163 137 Sep-22 66,914 154 Oct-22 52,446 145 Nov-22 61,562 148 Dec-22 56,711 192 Jan-23 51,844 202 Feb-23 53,803 208 Mar-23 52,649 236 Apr-23 54,761 242 May-23 63,775 252 Jun-23 67,491 259 Jul-23 77,337 307

Source: Exchanges; Note: *NSE, BSE combined; Notional turnover for the F&O segment

Compiled by BS Research Bureau “Sebi’s focus has always been on adequate risk management, while ensuring ease of doing business and compliance, rather than on placing any curbs on trading,” the regulator said.Source: Exchanges; Note: *NSE, BSE combined; Notional turnover for the F&O segmentCompiled by BS Research Bureau



