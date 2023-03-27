After ouster from top-5 club, Indian mkt now risks losing $3-trn m-cap tag

The last time India's m-cap had slipped below $3 trn was last June; at the peak, the m-cap stood at nearly $3.67 trillion in January 2022. Current m-cap is 18 per cent below the peak

Business Standard | Mumbai

Premium

