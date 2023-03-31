Home / Markets / News / After worst streak in 22 years, India's $3 trn mkt positioned for a rebound

After outperforming over the past two years, Indian stocks are Asia's worst performers in 2023 amid concerns over monetary policy tightening and weak sentiment due to value erosion at the Adani Group

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
With a key Indian stock benchmark about to notch its longest stretch of monthly losses in more than two decades, some analysts see the $3 trillion market positioning to bounce back.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index is on track for its fourth-straight monthly decline, its worst losing streak since 2001. The gauge is down nearly 9% in that span compared with a gain of about 3% in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

After outperforming over the past two years, Indian stocks are Asia’s worst performers in 2023 amid concerns over monetary policy tightening and weak sentiment due to value erosion at the Adani Group. But a number of strategists feel the stage is set for a rebound thanks to cheap valuations and strong domestic support.
Foreign investors, meanwhile, are on track to be net buyers of Indian shares for the first month since November. They have purchased a net $1.4 billion so far in March.

Topics :Stock MarketNifty 50NSEIndian market

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

