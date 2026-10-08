Agrichem majors face earnings cuts as weak demand, higher costs weigh

Agricultural chemical (agrichem) companies are expected to report a weak September-quarter performance as erratic and deficient rainfall has affected demand. This, coupled with higher raw material prices and negative operating leverage, has dented profitability. Brokerages believe that earnings for Q2 as well as FY27 are likely to see downward revisions to factor in the slowdown in the quarter and the near-term outlook. Given the multiple headwinds, the stock prices of the top listed players, which are down 18-40 per cent over the past year, are unlikely to find support in the near term.

Revenue growth for listed majors in Q2 is expected to witness a decline of up to 12 per cent year-on-year due to the erratic monsoon and its subsequent impact on offtake and consumption of agricultural chemicals. India’s monsoon ended 12.2 per cent below normal, the weakest since 2015, and El Niño is set to peak in November. While the kharif area is flat year-on-year, dry spells in Maharashtra and Karnataka have put yields at risk. Nuvama Research expects the Q2FY27 performance of its agricultural chemical universe to remain weak, with Coromandel International expected to report a 56 per cent decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), while the metric for PI Industries, Rallis India and Sumitomo Chemical India is expected to decline by 36.7 per cent, 26.5 per cent and 17.4 per cent, respectively.