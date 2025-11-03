Home / Markets / News / Ajanta Pharma shares gain 3% on Q2FY26 results, dividend update; details

Ajanta Pharma shares gain 3% on Q2FY26 results, dividend update; details

The dividend, the company said, will be paid on or after November 20, 2025

Ajanta Pharma share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Ajanta Pharma saw a surge in demand on the bourses on Monday, November 3, after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025–26. The company’s shares advanced 3.07 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹2,540 per share on the BSE, following the announcement.
 
The pharmaceutical company continues to attract investor interest. At 2:20 PM on Monday, the stock was trading at ₹2532.40  per share, up 2.24 per cent from its previous close of ₹2464.15 per share on the BSE. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at ₹38.72 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE together.

Ajanta Pharma Q2 FY26 results

 
The pharmaceutical company informed the exchanges that during Q2FY26, its profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹260 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent jump from ₹216 crore reported in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.
 
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,354 crore in the Q2FY26, up 14 per cent from ₹1,187 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
 
During the quarter under review, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹328 crore, compared to ₹311 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Ajanta Pharma announces dividend

 
In addition to the financial results, the pharmaceutical company has announced its first interim dividend for FY2026. Each share of ₹2 face value will receive a dividend of ₹28, amounting to ₹349.82 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on the BSE.  "Today Board of Directors have approved 1st interim dividend of  ₹28 per share for face value
of  ₹2 per share amounting to  ₹350 crore," the comapny said in regulatory filing . 
 
The company has fixed Monday, November 10, 2025, as the record date for payment of the first interim dividend. The dividend, the company said, will be paid on or after November 20, 2025.
   

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

