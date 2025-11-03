Ajanta Pharma shares gain 3% on Q2FY26 results, dividend update; details

Ajanta Pharma Q2 FY26 results

The pharmaceutical company informed the exchanges that during Q2FY26, its profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹260 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent jump from ₹216 crore reported in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,354 crore in the Q2FY26, up 14 per cent from ₹1,187 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter under review, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹328 crore, compared to ₹311 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.