Stocks gaining momentum? Here's why Escorts, Hudco, 3 others are on radar

Escorts KubotaCurrent Price: ₹3,847 Likely Target: ₹4,200 Upside Potential: 9.2% Support: ₹3,830; ₹3,785; ₹3,680; ₹3,625 Resistance: ₹4,050; ₹4,120 The near-term trend for Escorts is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹3,830; below which support for the stock exists at ₹3,785, ₹3,680 and ₹3,625 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹4,200 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹4,050 and ₹4,120.
Force MotorsCurrent Price: ₹18,400 Likely Target: ₹20,500 Upside Potential: 11.4% Support: ₹18,150; ₹17,800; ₹17,100 Resistance: ₹19,500; ₹20,000 Force Motors can potentially pullback towards ₹20,500 levels, shows the medium-term chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹19,500 and ₹20,000-mark. Immediate support for the stock is visible at ₹18,150; below which the stock may seek support around ₹17,800 and ₹17,100 levels.
Dr Lal PathLabsCurrent Price: ₹3,255 Likely Target: ₹3,550 Upside Potential: 9.1% Support: ₹3,230; ₹3,150; ₹3,115 Resistance: ₹3,350; ₹3,410; ₹3,500 The short-term bullish pivot for Dr Lal PathLabs stands at ₹3,230; below which support for the stock is seen at ₹3,150 and ₹3,115 levels. On the upside, the stock faces near resistance around ₹3,320; above which a rally towards ₹3,550 seems likely. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹3,350, ₹3,410 and ₹3,500 levels.
Housing And Urban Development Corporation (Hudco)Current Price: ₹239 Likely Target: ₹295 Upside Potential: 23.4% Support: ₹230 Resistance: ₹240; ₹243; ₹253; ₹260; ₹277 Hudco stock has been trading around its higher-end of the Bollinger Bands for the last four trading sessions, and seen facing resistance around ₹240. Above which, the weekly trend line indicates likely resistance at ₹243.
Godrej Consumer ProductsCurrent Price: ₹1,165 Likely Target: ₹1,300 Upside Potential: 11.6% Support: ₹1,158; ₹1,140; ₹1,127 Resistance: ₹1,177; ₹1,203 Immediate support for Godrej Consumer stands at ₹1,158, below which following key support levels for the stock stand at ₹1,140 and ₹1,127. On the upside, the stock needs to sustain above the 200-DMA and the 100-DMA hurdles, which stand at ₹1,177 and ₹1,203 levels; for a likely rally towards ₹1,300.
