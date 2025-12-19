Amid ₹1.85-trn fund raise, here are 5 lessons from IPO investing in 2025

The year 2025 has seen over 100 mainboard, and 250+ SME IPOs. From frenzied demand to aggressive pricing among others, here are the key learnings from IPO investing as per experts.

