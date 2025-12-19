Amid ₹1.85-trn fund raise, here are 5 lessons from IPO investing in 2025

1) Oversubscription does not guarantee listing gainsCY25 clearly demonstrated that heavy oversubscription—especially in the retail category—does not ensure listing-day profits or sustained returns. Of the 101 mainboard IPOs, as many as 29 IPOs (28.7 per cent) listed at a discount to their issue price. These included well-known names such as JSW Cement, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare, Ather Energy, WeWork India, Orkla India, and Fujiyama Power Systems, despite subscriptions ranging from 1x to 49x. Notably, seven IPOs subscribed over 100 times in 2025, but six of them have either partially or fully eroded their listing gains. Similarly, 11 of the 19 IPOs subscribed between 50x and 100x saw muted or negative post-listing performance. ALSO READ | Hungry IPOs carve out a bigger hefty slice of mutual fund liquidity In the SME segment, 85 out of 238 listings delivered listing-day losses of up to 45 per cent, highlighting elevated risk in overheated segments. "While nearly two-thirds of IPOs listed positively, only about half continue to trade above their issue price today, reinforcing that post-listing outcomes remain market-driven," said Vikas Khattar, MD and Co-head of Investment Banking at Ambit Private Ltd.
2) Aggressive IPO pricing increases downside riskAnalysts pointed out that aggressively priced IPOs struggled the most on debut. Arisinfra Solutions, for instance, plunged over 21 per cent on listing day, as lofty valuations left little margin for investors. The IPO was priced at a TTM P/E of 210.9x, compared with 32.5x for peer Shankara Building Products, while its EV/Ebitda stood at 48.3x versus 15x for the peer—making the valuation difficult to sustain. Other IPOs such as Ajax Engineering, Ather Energy, Om Freight Forwarders, Glottis, and Fujiyama Power also witnessed listing-day declines of up to 35 per cent, primarily due to valuation concerns.
3) Scrutinise ‘Object of the Issue’: OFS vs fresh issueCY25 saw a sharp rise in Offer for Sale (OFS)-heavy IPOs, with over 60 per cent of total IPO proceeds coming from shareholder exits rather than fresh capital infusion. Companies such as LG Electronics India, ICICI Prudential AMC, Groww, Lenskart, NSDL, HDB Financial Services, WeWork India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, and Urban Company had large or exclusive OFS components. ALSO READ | Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock $24 billion worth shares by March 2026 Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, advised retail investors to be cautious with such IPOs and track post-listing performance before taking exposure, especially when growth capital is limited.
4) Fundamentals mattered more than hypeOne of the clearest shifts in 2025 was investors’ greater focus on profitability, governance, and business clarity rather than speculative narratives. For example, LG Electronics India and Rubicon Research—subscribed 38x and 60.38x, respectively—delivered strong post-listing performance. As of December 10, LG Electronics India was up over 37 per cent, while Rubicon Research had gained nearly 31 per cent from their issue prices. "There was a clear shift from quantity to quality in IPO investing this year, with investors prioritising scalable, profitable businesses over hype-driven stories," said Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One.
5) Grey market premiums failed as reliable indicatorsCY25 reinforced that grey market premiums (GMPs) and headline subscription numbers are poor predictors of long-term returns. Several IPOs with strong GMPs and initial pops—such as Lenskart Solutions, Studds Accessories, Aequs, Vidya Wires, Orkla India, and Jinkushal Industries—failed to sustain their valuations post listing. "Sentiment-driven indicators like GMPs often mislead investors. Disciplined fundamental analysis remains essential," said Tapse of Mehta Equities.
Listing-day strategy: exit or stay invested?Haldea of PRIME Database added: Especially with average listing gains declining in 2025, retail investors putting money in IPOs for listing gains are advised to exit the stock on the listing day itself, even if it lists at a discount, since they have not done any analysis on the company as a long term investment. “On the other hand, they may stay invested in fundamentally strong companies with compelling valuations, and even add to their positions, even if such companies list at a discount,” he added.
