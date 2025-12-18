Securities laws set for reset as FM introduces Bill for unified code

Securities market regulations are set for their biggest overhaul in decades as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced the Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, a unified regulation which will repeal three existing Acts. The Bill seeks to consolidate and replace the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Act, 1992, and the Depositories Act, 1996.

The SMC aims to build a principle-based legislative framework, reduce compliance burden, remove redundant concepts, and incorporate standard processes.

To improve regulatory certainty, the SMC codifies an arm’s-length separation between Sebi’s fact-finding functions — such as inspections and investigations — and enforcement actions, including issuance of show-cause notices and adjudication. Timelines have also been prescribed for investigations and interim orders.

It also expands the board size of Sebi to up to 15 members, including the chairperson, from the current nine members. The Code also mandates disclosure of direct or indirect interest while decision-making by members of the board. Furthermore, the SMC formally recognises market infrastructure institutions — including stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories — and empowers them to frame bye-laws to ensure non-discriminatory access, transparency, interoperability and minimisation of market abuse. The Bill has been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which is expected to submit its report on the first day of the next session of Parliament, the finance minister said. The government had first made an announcement on this consolidation in Budget 2021.

“At this stage of introduction, we are only making the Bill to be sent over to the standing committee to do a complete review of the Bill. There are matters which can be extensively debated in the standing committee and none of which pertain to the legislative competence in bringing this Bill,” the finance minister said, responding to concerns raised in the Lok Sabha by other political leaders on regulatory overreach and excessive powers to one body. The Code also attempts to decriminalise certain violations which are procedural or technical in nature into civil penalties. However, violations such as ‘market abuse’ will be treated more seriously, attracting both civil penalties and may also be treated as an offence.

“While the new Code introduces timelines that improve structure, it stops short of delivering finality. With investigations, inspections, interim orders, and reviews all capable of extension, regulated entities may continue to face prolonged uncertainty unless the regulator exercises strong internal discipline,” said Sumit Agrawal, senior partner, Regstreet Law Advisors and former Sebi officer. “The Code materially expands the regulator’s discretionary and interim powers, with a corresponding reduction in scope for an aggrieved party to approach SAT or courts. The success of the Code will depend less on consolidation logic and more on the proportional, transparent, and restrained exercise of these powers,” he added.

“From a disputes perspective, the sections on penalties have been significantly changed. Certain clauses are too wide and discretionary, risking varied interpretation and more litigation,” said Vyapak Desai, independent counsel. Desai further argued for wider consultation on the Bill, stating: “There has not been a single public consultation or law commission report on it. It is critical to take the stakeholder view on such changes which have a significant impact on an economy of our size.” KC Jacob, partner at Economic Laws Practice (ELP), welcomed the introduction of an ombudsperson, calling it a “significant step in strengthening investor protection”.