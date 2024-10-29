Analysts apply brakes on Nifty EPS growth estimates after disappointing Q2

Analysts are scaling back earnings growth estimates for Nifty 50 companies after the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) earnings season belied expectations. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) growth for Nifty has been cut from 10 per cent to just 2.5 per cent. Analysts expect Nifty companies will end FY25 with an EPS of Rs 1,000, compared to FY24 EPS of Rs 977. A month ago, the FY25 consensus EPS estimate stood at almost Rs 1,100. The EPS estimate for FY26 now stands at Rs 1,143, down from Rs 1,244 before the latest results season kicked off. Estimates for individual brokerages differ.

So far, of the 27 Nifty companies that have declared their results, 14 have failed to meet estimates on both revenue and profit fronts. “The weaker-than-expected Q2FY25 results, coupled with weak management commentary and guidance in the consumption-oriented sectors, have led to modest earnings downgrades in Nifty 50 Index stocks as well as the broader consumption basket. As a result, we currently expect 5 per cent and 17 per cent growth in net profits of the Nifty 50 Index in FY25 and FY26. Interestingly, markets have started to respond to earnings misses, contrary to previous quarters, suggesting a gradual reversion to fundamentals and valuations,” said Sanjeev Prasad, Anindya Bhowmik, and Sunita Baldawa, equity strategists at Kotak Institutional Equities, in a note on October 27.

While the Nifty 50 Index has fallen over 5 per cent so far this month, individual components have either been rewarded or punished more, depending on earnings beats or misses. Over the past two quarters, companies in utilities, industrials, pharmaceuticals, and telecom have seen EPS upgrades, while auto, FMCG, and IT have seen cuts in earnings estimates. “Taking into account the Nifty 50 EPS cut in recent weeks and factoring in the slower-than-expected economic recovery, we have cut the blended Nifty 50 target by 3 per cent to 25,978. The rich MSCI India valuation relative to peers and Nifty-Midcap suggests that earnings disappointment could lead to a sharp stock price correction. We turn cautious on markets in the short term, as the Nifty 50 earnings ask rate in the second half of FY25 is large versus the first half’s delivery,” said Pramod Amthe, head of institutional equity research, InCred Equities, in a note last week.