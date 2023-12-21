Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet on sustained pax growth, low oil prices

Airline stocks have been soaring high as a steep decline in crude oil price, along with steady passenger traffic, has turned analysts positive on InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet.

On December 20, shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) hit a record high of Rs 3,009 on the BSE, having surged 42.4 per cent year-to-date (YTD). Those of SpiceJet, meanwhile, hit a 52-week high of Rs 69.20 on December 19, having zoomed 55.45 per cent YTD.





By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex is up 15.8 per cent during this period.



"Travel demand is showing no signs of abating. Strong daily domestic passenger traffic suggests a healthy operational environment, which will help airlines improve their passenger load factors (PLFs), Besides, decline in crude oil prices, which are down nearly 20 per cent from their September peak, is another relief for the industry," said Parul Sharma, research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

Soaring High According to the data provided by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) air traffic grew 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 12.7 million in November 2023 as against 12.6 million and 12.2 million passengers (pax) in October and September 2023, respectively.



Further, thus far in December, the average daily pax stands at 442,000. If the trend sustains, analysts believe December could see air traffic of nearly 13 million pax.





That apart, IndiGo's PLF increased by 230 basis points (bps) in November 2023 to 85.6 per cent, while that of SpiceJet and Vistara saw an increase of 70bps and 20bps, respectively, to 90.8 per cent and 89.4 per cent, data shows.

PLF measures how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is being used.

CAPA India, an aviation consulting, research and knowledge practice, forecasts domestic pax traffic to grow over 15 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24 to 155 million passengers, while international traffic could increase steadily to 70 million pax.



PLFs, the industry body said, are expected to remain at around 85 per cent for H2FY24, while yields are likely to decrease 3 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24 due to normalisation of airfares and further aircraft groundings.

Outlook and Strategy Analysts suggest investors start nibbling into the stocks while staying mindful of any sudden spurt in crude oil prices and/or supply constraint.

As per CAPA, operational fleet will be contained at 588 aircraft by March 2024 with total grounded aircraft likely rising to 200 from 165 at present, primarily due to supply chain issues, P&W engine snags, and operational weakness at GO First and SpiceJet.







According to IndiGo's management, over 40 aircraft were grounded till September due to P&W engine issues. P&W has now identified a new issue with powder metal, and around 35 more engines will be removed for inspection from January 2024 onward, thereby hurting operating fleet further.

Against this, CAPA estimates the entire airline industry to post loss worth $1.6–1.8 billion in FY24, led by full service carriers (FSCs). The lost cost carriers (LCCs), on the other hand, may post a loss of $200–300 million this financial year, with IndiGo reporting profit of $500 million for full year.